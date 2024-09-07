Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing the Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing during the January transfer window.

According to Gune Bakis, the 28-year-old Danish midfielder is on the radar and it remains to be seen whether the Championship outfit decide to make a move for him in the coming months.

Billing has been a key player for the Cherries since joining them in 2019 for a fee of around £15 million. The midfielder has picked up 31 goals and 20 assists since moving to Bournemouth and he could be an important player for Leeds United as well.

Clubs in Turkey are keen on signing the 28-year-old midfielder as well, and it will be interesting to see if they manage to get a deal done for the midfielder before the summer window closes. The summer transfer window in Turkey closes on 13th September and they have a few days to pull off the transfer.

Philip Billing would be a superb addition

Leeds will certainly hope that Billing stays with the Cherries for now and joins them in January. They will be desperate to secure promotion to the Premier League this time around and they need quality players at their disposal.

The 28-year-old midfielder will add creativity, goals, drive and physicality to their midfield. He could be a superb addition for Leeds during the second half of the season and he could galvanise the team.

Billing has shown his quality in the Premier League with the Cherries and there is no doubt that he is good enough for the Championship as well. Leeds need more quality and depth at their disposal in order to return to the English top flight. The Bournemouth star could prove to be a transformative addition for them.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds can agree on a reasonable fee with the Cherries for the experienced midfielder when the transfer window reopens in January.