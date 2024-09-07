Liverpool and Arsenal go head-to-head for attacker with 46 G/A contributions

The summer transfer window has only recently closed for business, but the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal are already looking ahead to January for their next targets.

Indeed, the Premier League pair are likely to go head-to-head for one player in particular, with Newcastle also expressing an interest in their services.

The player in question is Brentford’s versatile attacker, Bryan Mbeumo.

Liverpool and Arsenal want Bryan Mbeumo

According to Give Me Sport, all three clubs will try to tempt the Bees into parting with a player that has 46 goal and assist contributions since the 2021/22 campaign.

Given that the West London outfit have recently lost Ivan Toney to the Saudi Pro League, one can imagine that Brentford manager, Thomas Frank, will be loathe to lose another talent who has brought regular goals to the club.

With a market value of €40m according to transfermarkt and a weekly wage of £45,000 (Capology), he’s certainly within the reach of his suitors but, importantly, his contract doesn’t end until 2026 and Brentford retain the option for another season.

Therefore, if they were going to decide to let him go, for example because the player himself had expressed an interest in doing so, it would make sound business sense for the Bees to activate the one-year option in order to acquire more money from any potential transfer.

At this stage, the player hasn’t made any noises as to whether he wishes to try a new adventure elsewhere, though if the opportunity arose, it would be difficult for him to turn down at this stage of his career.

The club buying him would arguably see the best years of his career, and that has to be a price worth paying.