Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo gave the Netherlands a 3-1 lead against Bosnia and Herzegovina as he finished off a brilliant team move from the Dutch.

Ronald Koeman’s side were 2-1 up thanks to goals from Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee and Tijjani Reijnders before Gakpo rounded off a great move.

The finish may have been a simple tap in for the Liverpool man from close range following a ball across the box from Reijnders but it was all about Gravenberch’s pass to the AC Milan man in the build up.

The Liverpool midfielder played an inch perfect pass into Reijnders which brilliantly cut out the defence and it continues the former Ajax man’s great start to the season.

Arne Slot will no doubt be delighted to see two of his players performing well on the international stage as the Netherland’s look to get their Nations League campaign off to a winning start.

Gakpo scores for the Netherlands