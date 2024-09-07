Liverpool are lining up a move for the Juventus defender Gleison Bremer at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has impressed with his performances in the Italian league and Liverpool are looking at him as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk, as per Fichajes.

The Dutch international defender is in his 30s and Liverpool will need to start planning for a future without him soon. Bremer could prove to be a quality addition for them. He has shown his quality in Italy and he has the physical and technical attitudes to do well in the Premier League as well.

The opportunity to join Liverpool could be quite attractive for him. He would get to challenge for major trophies with them and regular football in England could help him improve further. The player is at the peak of his powers and he will want to compete at the highest level. Liverpool could provide him with the platform he needs right now.

Gleison Bremer would be ideal for Liverpool

Apart from his defensive quality, the Brazilian defender is an expert when it comes to his distribution and playing the ball out from the back. He could be the ideal fit for Liverpool’s style of football. However, he is unlikely to be cheap acquisition. Juventus will not want to let a player like him leave easily, and Liverpool might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

The Brazilian is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining a club like Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League side are ready to pay up.

Liverpool will be looking to push for major trophies every season, and they need to replace their key players adequately if they want to compete at the highest level.