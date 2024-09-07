“My decision is made” – Liverpool target confirms he will leave his club in 2025

Liverpool have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of one of their transfer targets.

The Reds had a quiet summer transfer window and they only made two signings after the arrival of new manager Arne Slot.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili joined the club along with Italian attacker Federico Chiesa.

The Reds were expected to sign more players to address the issues facing their squad.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi’s rejection would have hurt the Merseyside club and their manager.

However, following their impressive start to the season, they will be more than happy with their options in attack and defense, which have been highly impressive so far.

One of the players that Liverpool could target as centre-back Virgil Van Dijk’s replacement is Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The Dutch defender has entered the final year of his contract at the club and it is possible that Liverpool have started making plans in the background for life without him.

Van Dijk’s uncertain future could force the club to make a move for Tah, who won the league with Leverkusen last season.

The defender himself has entered the final year of his contract at the Bundesliga club and now he has stated his desire not to renew his deal and leave the club at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano reported on his X account what the defender told SZ.

Jonathan Tah: “I’m NOT gonna sign a new deal at Bayer Leverkusen. My decision is made”.

“I will give my best until the end here and then we will see about my future club. But my decision is to go and try different experience.”

🚨🇩🇪 Jonathan Tah: “I’m NOT gonna sign a new deal at Bayer Leverkusen. My decision is made”. “I will give my best until the end here and then we will see about my future club. But my decision is to go and try different experience”, told @SZ. pic.twitter.com/yVitfXHHBr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 7, 2024

As a free agent next summer, he could be the ideal signing for Liverpool who need a new centre-back.

Liverpool need a new centre-back at the club

Even if Van Dijk extends his stay at Anfield, Tah is someone who could provide competition to Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

He is highly experienced, having played 29 times for Germany and over 350 times for the German club.

The Merseyside club were expected to enter the market for a new centre-back this summer following the departure of Joel Matip but they ultimately decided against it.

Tah will not be short of offers next summer and if Liverpool want to sign him, they will have to talk to him in January next year when the player will be able to sign a pre-agreement with his potential future club.