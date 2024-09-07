Liverpool would have to break their transfer record to sign 23-year-old attacker

Liverpool are planning for life without star player Mohamed Salah.

There is uncertainty surrounding his future at the club as he has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield.

The Egyptian attacker has started the season in fine form, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the first three games of the season.

However, he has not been offered a new contract so far and after the Manchester United match, Salah claimed that it is his last year at the club.

To potentially replace the Liverpool icon, the Reds are interested in a move for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo, according to TDF.

Real Madrid are going to consider letting their Brazilian attacker leave the club but only if the buying club can match his £126 million (€150 million) release clause.

This would be a significant investment in one player and considering how the Reds have done their business under the ownership of FSG, such a move looks highly unlikely.

The 32-year-old Salah is still one of the best players in the world right now and Liverpool should do everything they can to make him stay at the club.

Signing his replacement would cost the club a huge amount of money, when in reality, the player they currently have is better than the one being considered as the replacement.

Liverpool hold a long term interest in the Brazilian attacker but Real Madrid will not sell him cheaply.

An “astronomical offer” would force the Champions League winners to let their attacker leave the club.

Liverpool will have to splash the cash to sign Rodrygo

Rodrygo’s stock is rising every season in European football, with the Brazilian attacker getting better every year.

His ability to play in a number of different positions is a huge asset for Los Blancos.

Liverpool had a quiet summer transfer window with only Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa joining the club.

In the near future, they would have to make bigger moves as both Salah and Virgil Van Dijk are in the final year of their contract at the club.