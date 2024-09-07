Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal could fight for the same Premier League star next year

Premier League clubs Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are all keeping their eyes on their transfer targets for next year.

The Premier League giants invested heavily in their squads this summer and they are all expected to be a part of the title race this season.

Even off the pitch, they are ready to compete against each other when it comes to signing a Premier League player.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo has attracted interest from all the top clubs in England for his consistent performances.

According to HITC, Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United are all keen on signing the Brentford attacker.

His fine performances have gone under the radar due to Ivan Toney’s presence at the club.

However, it was him and Yoane Wissa who shouldered the responsibility to lead the club’s attack during Toney’s absence because of his betting ban.

The report states that Mbuemo could be one of the most in-demand players next year with all the clubs interested in securing his services.

He fits the profile that the clubs are looking for these days, doing well in data and analytics that most recruitment teams follow now.

Brentford will be hoping to tie down the player on a long term contract at the club.

He currently has two years left on his deal but the Bees will be looking to offer him a long term contract with improved terms.

The Cameroon international is a goal scorer as well as a goal creator and his versatility in the attacking positions can be a great asset to the team that signs him.

The attacker has started the new season in fine form, with three goals in three games so far.

He scored a brace last week against Southampton in Brentford 3-1 win against the newly promoted team.