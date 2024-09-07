Exclusive: Man United could lose exciting £40m-rated ace to Newcastle in January

It was a relatively quiet summer transfer window for Newcastle United when compared to their Premier League opponents.

Lewis Hall, Odysseas Vlachodimos and William Osula were joined by free transfers, Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy, but multiple bids for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi were rebuffed by Crystal Palace.

With no European games to play this season, the Magpies could actually hold an advantage over those teams expected to be around them in the English top-flight, but it’s obvious they’ll want to try and strengthen further in the January window.

Newcastle want Man United star Antony

It’s believed that Newcastle have long wanted to sign an exciting winger, and early in 2025 will represent an opportunity to do just that.

CaughtOffside sources have advance that Eddie Howe is considering a move for Manchester United’s Brazilian winger Antony, if their pursuit of Anthony Elanga falls through.

Though he’s not often been on the score sheet at Old Trafford – as 11 goals in two seasons would attest (transfermarkt) – in the right team, Antony could still shine.

Sources indicate that Man United are now open to selling a player that they paid £86m for (Goal), for a fee in the region of £40m.

Howe is said to highly appreciate Antony’s skills and believes he would be a valuable addition to the squad.

Furthermore, the player himself is reportedly keen on the potential move to the North East giants.

CaughtOffside sources have reiterated that Newcastle are happy to pay the new asking price and if Antony can hit the ground running on Tyneside, he’ll quickly become a fan favourite and, potentially, resurrect his career.