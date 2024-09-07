Man United monitoring the situation of England international at Premier League club

Man United are reportedly keeping an eye on the contract situation of Lewis Dunk at Brighton as the Manchester club plans to add an experienced centre-back to their squad next summer.

The England international’s current deal with the Seagulls expires in 2026, which means next summer would be the ideal time to sell the defender if a new contract cannot be agreed.

According to Fichajes, Man United are interested in signing Dunk next summer because of his “experience and leadership.” These are qualities the Red Devils may need to add to their backline as this season could be the last at Old Trafford for the likes of Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Centre-back has been a problem area for Erik ten Hag since he arrived in Manchester and he addressed the issue over the summer by adding Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro to his squad.

Dunk would provide cover next season for the new United signings should he arrive in Manchester but many things can happen between now and then before a deal for the Englishman can even be considered.

Would Brighton’s Lewis Dunk be a good signing for Man United?

Dunk has been with Brighton since 2010 and has racked up a massive 462 appearances for the Seagulls. The 32-year-old has been a solid player since he arrived in the Premier League and has become known for his goal threat as the centre-back has netted 31 times throughout his career.

The Englishman would be a useful signing for Man United should they go down this path as Dunk has experience, is a good defender, and carries a goal threat.

This would allow Man United to rest Yoro or De Ligt from time to time and a deal for the 32-year-old should not be too costly either. However, it remains to be seen if the Red Devils make a move for the Brighton captain in 2025 as others could also join the race should the centre-back become available.