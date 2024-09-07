Man United keen on signing Euro 2024 midfielder who is looking for a new club

Manchester United made some big signings in the summer transfer window this year.

The club’s recruitment has been heavily praised, after the club got the financial backing from INEOS to strengthen the squad and support manager Erik ten Hag in the best possible way to perform.

Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte were signed by the Red Devils to add depth and quality to their squad.

However, there is another player that Man United remain interested in signing.

According to TEAMtalk, Man United are interested in signing French midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The Red Devils, along with fellow Premier League club Newcastle United, remain keen on signing the experienced French midfielder.

Rabiot was part of the Euro 2024 squad for the France national team and he contributed to his team’s journey to the semifinal in the tournament.

He is a regular member of the France team but after leaving Juventus following the expiry of his contract this summer, he has failed to find a new club so far.

His wage demands might prove to be a stumbling block for clubs looking to sign him this summer, as seen with AC Milan’s decision to end their pursuit to sign the midfielder.

He has an offer from Turkish giants Galatasaray on the table but it remains to be seen if he is ready to make that move.

Man United targets wants to play in the Premier League

The player has been linked with a move to Man United in the past but a move to Old Trafford did not materialise before.

Rabiot is keen to join the Premier League and that gives the Red Devils edge over other interested teams.

Man United need an addition in the midfield after selling midfielder Scott McTominay and with the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen clearly past their best, the Red Devils need a midfielder who can control the tempo of the game and bring stability to the team.