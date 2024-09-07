Man United stance regarding Erik ten Hag future revealed amid poor performances

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is under a lot of pressure after his team’s poor start to the Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils have picked up just one win from their three league games and they were expected to perform a lot better.

Manchester United backed the Dutch manager significantly during the summer window and they have brought in a number of quality signings. However, Ten Hag is yet to deliver the desired results and Manchester United were recently hammered 3-0 at home by bitter rivals Liverpool.

According to a report from Football Insider, Manchester United are not prepared to make any knee-jerk reactions to their current performances and they are ready to give the Dutch manager the required time to turn things around. It seems that he will get until Christmas to sort things out, and it remains to be seen whether he can get his side firing once again. Manchester United would be prepared to show him the door if the results do not improve by then.

Erik ten Hag is on thin ice

The manager was expected to leave the club earlier this summer, but Manchester United decided to persist with him and back him with funds and quality signings. The former Ajax boss has not been able to live up to the expectations since he moved to Old Trafford and Manchester United were expected to push for major trophies under him.

He has previously shown his quality with Ajax and it remains to be seen whether he can fulfil the expectations at Manchester United now. A club of their stature should be pushing for major trophies regularly and they are expected to secure Champions League qualification as well.