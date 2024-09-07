Newcastle United were keen on signing the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi during the summer transfer window.

The Magpies failed with multiple offers to sign the 24-year-old England international and former Everton chief Keith Wyness has now revealed that the new leadership group at Newcastle failed to get the deal done.

Wyness explained that the PSR regulations had nothing to do with the failed move for Guehi and the likes of Amanda Staveley would have secured the move for Newcastle.

Wyness told Football Insider: “I don’t think it was PSR which prevented the Guehi deal going through. I was convinced this deal would go through. “Where I think Newcastle went wrong was the new leadership group at the club. “Amanda Staveley and her husband had amazing negotiation skills, and I don’t think the new group coming in have managed to get it over the line. That’s my opinion. “I think it was more a problem on the Newcastle side, handling Steve Parish and Crystal Palace, more than a problem with finances. “I don’t think PSR is the villain in this issue. Newcastle will regret not getting this Guehi deal done.”

The Magpies needed a quality central defender this summer and Guehi would have improved them immensely. The 24-year-old is certainly one of the best defenders in the league and he could have been the ideal long-term partner for Sven Botman. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle decide to return for him in the near future.

There is no doubt that the 24-year-old is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the country and a move to Newcastle will be quite attractive for him. They have an ambitious project and the resources to build a formidable squad. The 24-year-old will look to push for major trophies with them in the coming seasons.

Newcastle looked vulnerable at the back last season and they need to improve defensively if they want to challenge for trophies this season and return to the UEFA Champions League. They have signed Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer and it will be interesting to see if they can succeed this season.