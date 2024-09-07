Newcastle United remain keen on signing the Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.

The Magpies failed with a deadline-day bid to sign the 22-year-old winger and they are not ready to give up on him just yet. As per Football Insider, they will face competition from multiple clubs across Europe, who have been following the talented young winger over the last year.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key player for Nottingham Forest and they will not want to lose him any time soon. However, a lucrative proposal could tempt them into selling the highly-rated attacker.

The former Manchester United academy graduate has the potential to develop into a top-class attacker and a move to Newcastle could be an attractive opportunity for him. Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they are looking to build a project capable of winning major trophies consistently. Elanga could be tempted to be a part of their project in the coming seasons.

Nottingham Forest would have struggled to bring in a replacement on deadline day had they sanction his departure. However, they could be open to selling the player in January or in the upcoming summer. They will have plenty of time to plan for replacements.

Newcastle could use Anthony Elanga

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The Magpies need more quality in the wide areas, and they have been overly dependent on Anthony Gordon for goals and creativity from the flanks. Elanga could complete their front three for the foreseeable future.

He scored five goals and nine assists in all competitions last season.

Elanga is likely to cost a substantial amount of money in the coming months, and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to shell out a premium for him.