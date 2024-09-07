Premier League club punished by UEFA for failing to submit financial accounts on time

Aston Villa have been fined €60,000 (£50,000) by UEFA after failing to submit their financial accounts on time, despite meeting the required financial targets for the 2023-24 season.

The fine, reported by the BBC, comes as part of UEFA’s ongoing financial regulations, where clubs are required to provide timely financial documentation.

Aston Villa fined by UEFA

Villa’s penalty was imposed by UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body for late paperwork. Although the club met UEFA’s financial thresholds, the delay in submitting their accounts led to the fine.

Aston Villa are not the only club sanctioned; French side Marseille received a €20,000 (£17,000) fine for similar paperwork delays, while AS Roma faced a much harsher penalty of €2m (£1.7m) for failing to meet financial targets altogether.

Aston Villa to play in Champions League this season

Despite the financial hiccup, Aston Villa are gearing up for their return to the Champions League this season under manager Unai Emery.

Villa have been in impressive form since Emery’s appointment, finishing in the Premier League top four last season, ahead of teams like Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

Villa’s Champions League campaign will see them face top European sides, including Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Celtic at home, with away fixtures against teams like RB Leipzig, AS Monaco, and Club Brugge.

This season’s Champions League format introduces a revamped 36-team “League phase,” where each team plays eight matches—four home and four away—against different opponents.

While Villa’s financial fine is a minor setback, the club remains focused on their promising season in both the Premier League and European competition.