Premier League club facing the threat of point deduction this season

Premier League have been strict with their financial rules and they have punished teams for breaking them.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have been the subject of a strict punishment from the Premier League for not complying with the rules.

Newly promoted Leicester City could now be in trouble with the league, with the threat of landing a point deduction punishment still hanging over their head.

According to Football Insider, the Foxes are still expected to be handed a point deduction punishment.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke of the Football Insider thinks that the former Premier League champions cannot get away with it.

After finding legal loopholes, the Foxes have managed to avoid the punishment at the moment.

However, they could receive a punishment for a separate offense that they have made.

If they record losses then they could be in huge trouble with the league and could be punished severely.

The Premier League club will find that out at the end of this year, possibly by December.

Even after raising funds this summer thanks to the departures of manager Enzo Maresca and midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea, they are still short of where they are required to be.

Leicester City have started the Premier League season poorly

Their poor start to the Premier League season has been made even more concerning with the latest update about their possible punishment.

Steve Cooper will be hoping to turn around the team’s fortunes, at least on the pitch, with some positive results in the upcoming games against Crystal Palace and Everton.

Leicester had to spent money cleverly this summer to strengthen their squad as they were already facing financial issues.

Cooper tried to sanction deals that did not cost much and focused more on the bargain deals available in the market.