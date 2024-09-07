Real Madrid are keen on signing the Arsenal defender William Saliba at the end of the season.

As per Fichajes, the 23-year-old central defender has attracted the attention of the Real Madrid scouts with his performances and they were in attendance when the player was in action against Aston Villa earlier this season. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the defender.

The French international defender is a key player for Arsenal and they will not want to lose him any time soon. Saliba is undoubtedly the best defender at the club and his departure would weaken the Gunners massively.

Mikel Arteta will want to win major trophies with the North London giants and they cannot afford to lose their key players. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are looking to build a formidable squad for the future and it is no surprise that they are looking at the talented young Premier League defender for 2025.

William Saliba would be a quality addition

He would be a long-term investment for them and even if he costs a premium, he could justify the outlay in the coming seasons. The 23-year-old is likely to improve with coaching and experience. Regular football with Real Madrid could help him fulfil his world class potential.

The Spanish giants have a proven track record of competing for major trophies every season and Saliba will be able to win league titles and Champions League trophies with them. It remains to be seen whether the defender is tempted to move to Real Madrid in 2025. He is a regular starter for Arsenal and therefore Real Madrid will have to provide him with game time assurances if they want to convince the player to join them.