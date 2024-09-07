Leicester City are currently exploring the free agent market to strengthen their squad.

The newly promoted team lost manager Enzo Maresca and key midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea this summer.

Since then, they have replaced the manager by appointing Steve Cooper while signings have been made in defense and the midfield position to deal with the difficult life in the Premier League.

They could not complete all their business and so they are expected to enter the market in January again to add more players.

However, with the summer transfer window closed now and the January window four months away, they could sign free agents to fill the gaps in their squad.

According to Leicestershire Live, they could look at the following three players to address their issues.

Patrick van Aanholt

With Victor Kristiansen and Luke Thomas being Cooper’s only options for the left-back position, they despreately need an addition in that area of the defense.

Cooper neglected the left-back position all summer but now he could change that if he moves for van Aanholt.

Yusuf Yazici

He is a versatile player who can play in a number of positions in the attacking third.

Yazici is available as a free agent with interest from Premier League clubs increasing day by day in his services.

The player represented Turkey at Euro 2024 and it is still a surprise how he is still without a club.

Miralem Pjanic

The former Juventus and Barcelona midfielder is a free agent after playing his football in UAE for the last few seasons.

He is experienced at the top level and Leicester City midfield can benefit from the player’s ability to bring stability and composure to the team’s midfield.

He was consistently performing in Serie A during his time in Italy. Although his form might not be the same but his quality will remain the same.