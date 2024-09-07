Blow for Tottenham: Key first-team player set to miss Europa League opener

Tottenham Hotspur will be without vice-captain Cristian Romero for their Europa League group-stage match against Qarabag on 27th September.

The Argentine defender will miss the game due to a suspension dating back to Spurs’ 2022 Champions League campaign.

As reported by Alasdair Gold of Football London, Romero was sent off during Tottenham’s round of 16 tie against AC Milan two seasons ago, after picking up two yellow cards.

He received his first booking in the 17th minute, followed by a second in the 77th minute, resulting in his dismissal. Though Tottenham missed out on European competition last season, UEFA regulations state that suspensions carry over to future tournaments. Therefore, Romero will serve his ban in the upcoming Europa League fixture.

Impact of Romero’s absence

Romero has been a crucial part of Tottenham’s defence under new manager Ange Postecoglou, making his absence a significant blow.

However, the timing of his suspension could be beneficial for the team. Spurs face Manchester United in the Premier League just two days after the Qarabag fixture, meaning Romero’s forced rest may help keep him fresh for the important showdown at Old Trafford.

Radu Dragusin expected to step in

In Romero’s absence, Romanian defender Radu Dragusin is expected to step into the starting lineup. Dragusin impressed in Tottenham’s recent Premier League clash against Newcastle, where he filled in for the injured Micky van de Ven.

His solid performance showcased his reliability as a backup option, giving Postecoglou confidence that the team can manage without Romero.

While Romero’s suspension is a setback, Tottenham will rely on their squad depth to continue their positive start to the Europa League campaign.

With Dragusin likely to start, Postecoglou will hope his team can secure a strong result against Qarabag while ensuring the key players are well-rested for their Premier League challenges ahead.