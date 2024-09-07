Tottenham Hotspur sanctioned the departure of Giovani Lo Celso during the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old Argentine international had fallen down the pecking order at the North London club and he needed to leave the club in order to play regularly. The South American is at the peak of his powers and he will look to get his career back on track with regular football at Real Betis.

In the process of selling the player, Spurs managed to secure a first refusal on American midfielder Johnny Cardoso for a fee of around £21 million.

While Cardoso could be a useful player for Tottenham in the long-term, the transfer is likely to prove to be beneficial in terms of marketing and revenue as well, as per Football Insider. The Premier League is growing in popularity in America, and if Tottenham manages to sign the American in the near future, it will certainly help expand their brand in another country.

Tottenham to tap into the American market with Cardoso

Tottenham have already experienced the advantages of having a player like Son Heung-min, who appeals to the Asian market. They are now looking to do the same in America with Cardoso.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder could be a useful player for them as well. They are lacking in depth in the defensive midfield role and he could be the understudy to Yves Bissouma next season. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham take up the opportunity to sign him in 2025. They need more quality and depth in the side if they want to push for major trophies.

Meanwhile, the midfielder will be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League as well. Tottenham are one of the biggest clubs in the country and the opportunity to join them will be quite tempting. It will be interesting to see if they can secure Champions League qualification this season.