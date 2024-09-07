Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s incredible defence-splitting pass vs Ireland

Trent Alexander-Arnold played a big role in England’s opening goal against Ireland.

Despite being booed by the Irish fans throughout the opening part of the game, the Arsenal midfielder scored with a brilliant finish to give the Three Lions the lead.

And while Rice may have grabbed the headlines for his brilliant finish, it was Alexander-Arnold’s stunning defence-splitting pass that initiated the move.

The Liverpool star found Anthony Gordon with a pinpoint ball, sending the Newcastle winger through on goal.

Although Gordon’s shot was saved, he managed to lay it back for Harry Kane, whose effort was blocked, allowing Rice to finish the chance.

Watch the insane pass from Trent below:

On his return to the Aviva Stadium, Declan Rice fires @England ahead with a thumping strike ? Watch #IREvENG on @ITV pic.twitter.com/yoBbQiDITC — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 7, 2024

Alexander-Arnold’s creativity and vision has been on full display, and his influence on the game can’t be overlooked.

With his Liverpool contract set to expire at the end of the season, Real Madrid are reportedly keen on securing his services, leaving Reds fans eager for the club to sort out a new deal soon.