Video: Luis Diaz continues his hot form with a goal for Colombia

Luis Diaz has had a great start to the season under new manager Arne Slot. 

He scored against Brentford followed by a brace against Manchester United and continued his hot form with a goal for Colombia during their World Cup qualifier against Peru.

Peru were winning 1-0 up until the 82nd minute, when Diaz popped up with a thumping header on the far post from a corner to equalise for his country.

