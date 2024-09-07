Video: Luis Diaz continues his hot form with a goal for Colombia

Luis Diaz has had a great start to the season under new manager Arne Slot.

He scored against Brentford followed by a brace against Manchester United and continued his hot form with a goal for Colombia during their World Cup qualifier against Peru.

Peru were winning 1-0 up until the 82nd minute, when Diaz popped up with a thumping header on the far post from a corner to equalise for his country.

Watch the goal below: