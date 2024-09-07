Video: Tottenham left-back Destiny Udogie with a brilliant assist for Italy vs France

Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie made a key contribution for Italy in their 3-1 victory over France, providing a crucial assist.
Davide Frattesi opened the scoring five minutes into the second half, and Udogie entered the match 12 minutes later as a substitute.
Shortly after, Udogie showcased his playmaking ability, cutting inside from the left flank and delivering a perfectly timed through ball to Giacomo Raspadori.
The forward outpaced Arsenal defender William Saliba and calmly slotted the ball past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan.
It was a moment of brilliance from Udogie, helping Italy secure their win.
Watch the assist below:
Raspadori lá para dentro #sporttvportugal #NAÇÕESnaSPORTTV #LigadasNações #França #Itália pic.twitter.com/B0DJZoEw3o
— sport tv (@sporttvportugal) September 6, 2024