Video: Tottenham left-back Destiny Udogie with a brilliant assist for Italy vs France

Tottenham FC
Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie made a key contribution for Italy in their 3-1 victory over France, providing a crucial assist.

Davide Frattesi opened the scoring five minutes into the second half, and Udogie entered the match 12 minutes later as a substitute.

Shortly after, Udogie showcased his playmaking ability, cutting inside from the left flank and delivering a perfectly timed through ball to Giacomo Raspadori.

The forward outpaced Arsenal defender William Saliba and calmly slotted the ball past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

It was a moment of brilliance from Udogie, helping Italy secure their win.

Watch the assist below:

