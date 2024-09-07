“It didn’t work out” – Wayne Rooney names the club he wishes he had played for during his career

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, recently revealed that he wishes he had played for Celtic at some point during his illustrious career.

Rooney, who returned to the pitch for Manchester United Legends in a match against Celtic Legends, marked his comeback with a spectacular free-kick goal, much to the delight of fans.

Rooney’s legendary career at Manchester United

Rooney is widely regarded as one of Manchester United’s greatest-ever players. He joined the club in 2004 at the age of 18 from Everton and went on to play a pivotal role in the team’s success under Sir Alex Ferguson.

During his 13-year spell at the club, Rooney helped secure five Premier League titles, a Champions League victory, and multiple domestic trophies.

With 253 goals, Rooney surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton to become Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer. Additionally, his 139 assists highlight his creativity and versatility, bringing his total contributions to an astonishing 392 in 559 appearances. (Transfermarkt)

Wayne Rooney reveals club he wished he played for

Despite his immense success at Manchester United, Rooney revealed in an interview with Celtic’s club media that he wished he had played for Celtic.

Rooney said:

“Celtic has always been a team I have followed and wanted to win. Unfortunately, I did not get the opportunity to play for Celtic. I would have liked too. But it did not work out and I did not get that chance.”

After leaving Manchester United in 2017, Rooney returned to his boyhood club Everton for a single season before playing in the MLS with DC United.

He later had a stint at Derby County, where he transitioned into coaching before eventually announcing his retirement from professional football.

Known for his versatility, work ethic, and goal-scoring prowess, Rooney’s legacy is cemented not only at Manchester United but also in the Premier League’s history.