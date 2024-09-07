Video: Wayne Rooney rolls back the years with spectacular free-kick goal for Manchester United legends

Wayne Rooney has rolled back the years with a stunning free-kick goal to give Manchester United legends the lead against Celtic legends.

The Red Devils’ all-time leading scorer has returned to wear the Manchester United shirt once again, this time as part of the Manchester United legends team in a charity match against Celtic legends – the proceeds of which will go to the Manchester United Foundation.

After being awarded a free-kick in a dangerous area, Rooney stepped up to take it and fired in a perfect strike straight into the top left corner.

Watch the goal below:

 

