West Ham set to land two signings in the same week

Even after the summer transfer window closed, West Ham United are still looking to make new signings.

The Hammers strengthened their squad extensively in the summer and signed nine new players to provide new manager Julen Lopetegui the perfect platform to perform this season.

The east Londoners did not hesitate in splashing the cash on new players and now it is up to the manager to find a way to fit them all in the same team and bring the best out of them.

Despite signing three defenders, two of them centre-backs, the club is still short in the central defensive position.

They are now looking at the free agent market to sign players in that position and they have already identified their two targets.

According to GiveMeSport, the Hammers are targeting a move for former Liverpool defender Joel Matip as well as John Egan, who has been released by Sheffield United.

With Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo and Konstantinos Mavropanos already at the club, the new manager is looking for options that he could use from the bench.

Both Matip and Egan are experienced and can prove to be valuable additions to the team.

The Hammers might be better off moving for Egan as Matip is well known for his injury issues.

He even spent the second part of last season out with an ACL injury and the Hammers should think twice about making a move for him.

The east Londoners have backed Lopetegui in the transfer market and that shows their ambition to break into the Premier League’s top six.