West Ham planning to sign 21-year-old powerhouse as Soucek replacement

West Ham are closely monitoring Swansea City midfielder Azeem Abdulai, who has been described as the new Jude Bellingham according to reports.

The Hammers were busy in the summer as they overhauled the squad and prepared for life under Julen Lopetegui with a flurry of new signings.

The likes of Crysencio Summerville, Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all arrived at the London Stadium with the club aiming to get back into Europe this season.

West Ham after Abdulai

The Hammers haven’t had the best start to the season with just one win from their opening three Premier League games, with it likely to take time for all the new signings to gel.

The summer window may have only just slammed shut but already players are being linked with West Ham and TEAMtalk have reported the club are keeping an eye on Swansea midfielder Abdulai.

The 21-year-year-has enjoyed an impressive start to the Championship season with two goals in five appearances in all competitions.

The report adds that West Ham scouts along with their Bournemouth counterparts have been making regular checks on the midfielder.

Abdulai is a Scotland under-21 international and currently has two years left on his contract with the Swans.

The Swansea man has only made 16 appearances for the club after making his debut in the Carabao Cup in 2022.

TEAMtalk add that the Welsh side are aware of the increased interest in the midfielder and are looking to keep hold of him.

However, they could face a tough task doing so and if Abdulai doesn’t want to extend his contract then the Swans really need to cash in as he will have 18 months left in January, and just a year next summer.

From a West Ham perspective it’s clear that James Ward Prowse isn’t part of the long term plans at the club after he was loaned to Nottingham Forest and they could be looking for a younger more talented option to compete for a place in midfield.