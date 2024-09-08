Arsenal will reject any offers for midfielder Jorginho according to reports after he was linked with a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The Gunners had a reasonably quiet summer with three new arrivals in Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino and Raheem Sterling, whilst they were also able to move on a number of fringe players.

Mikel Arteta’s side are unbeaten in their first three Premier League games and have seven points following a disappointing draw against Brighton at the Emirates before the international break.

Arsenal to reject Jorginho offers

The transfer window in England is closed but there are still some markets open, most notably Turkey and reports have linked Galatasaray with a move for the Jorginho.

The Turkish window doesn’t close until September 13th and Galatasaray are thought to be in the market for a midfielder.

The Turkish outfit were linked with Scott McTominay earlier this summer, before the Scotland international joined Napoli and Casemiro, but it appears they may now have set their sights on Jorginho.

However, according to talkSPORT Arsenal are set to turn down any offers for the 32-year-old, with the Gunners not open to letting Jorginho go.

Jorginho, who joined Arsenal from London rivals Chelsea in January 2023 has yet to feature in the Premier League this season, although as the season goes on it’s likely he will have a key role to play at some stage.

The midfielder has made made 52 appearances for the Gunners to date, finding the back of the net on one occasion.

Jorginho signed a new contract with in May this year which keeps him at the club until 2025, with an option of a further 12 months.

The Italy international has played an important role for Arteta during his time in North London and with the injury suffered by Merino it’s likely the Spaniard could need to rely on the former Chelsea ace.