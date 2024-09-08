Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber was reportedly involved in a bit of a clash with fellow Netherlands international Wout Weghorst in training.

According to Dutch outlet AD, former Manchester United striker Weghorst initially left the training session after what he felt was a foul by Timber, and even when he returned to the pitch he is described having seemed visibly annoyed.

Weghorst recently joined Ajax from Burnley after a difficult few years of being farmed out on loan a few times, including that brief spell at Man Utd in 2022/23.

Ronald Koeman has continued to use Weghorst for the Dutch national team, though, so the manager will surely be keen for this situation to be resolved as quickly and as smoothly as possible.

It’s not clear exactly what Timber did that wound his teammate up so much, but Gunners fans will also be glad to see the 23-year-old isn’t worried about getting stuck in even after the injury hell he’s suffered during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Timber joined Arsenal from Ajax just over a year ago, but he immediately got injured and ruled out for the entire campaign on the opening day of the Premier League season.

AFC fans will be glad Timber is now back and looking ready to impose himself on games despite what must have been a very difficult period for him.

It will be interesting to see if either Timber or Weghorst end up commenting on this situation, or if Netherlands manager Koeman feels he has to take any action.

In truth, this is probably the kind of thing that happens all the time in training sessions at every team, and it just happens to be one that was noticed by journalists present at the right time, so it will most likely blow over very quickly.