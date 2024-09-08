Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been contacted by the representatives of free agent Adrien Rabiot, according to reports.

The English transfer window might be closed, but that doesn’t mean clubs cannot sign new players, with a host of talents currently unemployed.

High on the list of top players looking for a new club is Rabiot.

The 29-year-old is capped 48 times for France to date and played five times in Les Bleus’ run to the Euro 2024 semi-finals this summer.

Having failed to agree a new contract with Juventus, Rabiot — who has also previously played for Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse — is now a free agent.

Arsenal and Tottenham approached by Rabiot’s agent

Given his status, it’s unsurprising to see Rabiot linked with so many big clubs, with the likes of Newcastle United, Man Utd, AC Milan and Bayern Munich all linked with him throughout the summer.

Meanwhile, Istanbul giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are understood to have made an approach for Rabiot, but the midfielder seems intent on remaining in one of Europe’s biggest leagues.

According to TBR, Rabiot’s agent has reached out to North London powerhouses Arsenal and Tottenham regarding a possible move.

It’s understood Rabiot’s current wage demands of £220k per week are proving a stumbling block for most interested clubs.

However, Arsenal in particular may be in the market for a midfielder with new arrival Mikel Merino still weeks away from fitness and Italy international Jorginho linked with Galatasaray.