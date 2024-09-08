Arsenal midfielder lined up by Galatasaray as move for Man Utd’s Casemiro fails

Galatasaray are lining up a move for Arsenal star Jorginho following their failed push for Casemiro, according to reports.

The Turkish transfer window is still open until Friday and the reigning Super Lig champions have placed a new central midfielder high on their priority list.

Originally, Galatasaray were targeting Casemiro but despite his struggles at Old Trafford, including being culpable for two goals in a 3-0 defeat at home to Liverpool recently, the Brazilian has signalled his intention to stay at Man Utd.

Galatasaray target Arsenal’s Jorginho as Casemiro alternative

According to The Sun, Galatasaray have now turned their attention to Jorginho.

The 32-year-old has proven himself an invaluable figure in terms of depth and experience for the Gunners over the past 18 months.

However, Jorginho has been an unused substitute in al three of Arsenal’s Premier League games so far this season. With Euro 2024-winning star Mikel Merino joining the club over the summer, the Italian faces a tough battle to get the minutes he desires.

Jorginho has entered the final year of his contract at the Emirates, although Arsenal do hold a further year on option.

Galatasaray’s pursuit of Jorginho is complicated by the fact that Merino faces a few weeks on the sidelines through injury. Declan Rice, meanwhile, will miss the North London derby clash with Tottenham after the international break following his controversial red card against Brighton.

With that in mind, it’s difficult to imagine Mikel Arteta sanctioning a player of Jorginho’s pedigree leaving given he’s likely to start that match.