Aston Villa had a bid rejected this summer for Besiktas forward Semih Kilicsoy according to reports in Turkey.

It was a busy summer for Villa with a number of new faces coming through the door as the cub strengthened the squad to deal with the demands of Champions League football.

Villa spent big on the likes of Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen, whilst Moussa Diaby and Douglas Luiz joined Al-Ittihad and Juventus respectively.

Villa had bid rejected for Kilicsoy

Unai Emery has a lot of attacking talent at his disposal, but according to recent reports from Turkey there was one player the Spaniard wanted to sign.

Sinan Engin, a former general manager of Besiktas and now commentator claimed Villa made a bid to sign Besiktas’ Kilicsoy this summer.

As quoted by Turkish outlet Aslinda, Engin revealed that Villa made an offer of €15m for Kilicsoy, which was turned down by Besiktas.

The 19-year-old has come through the ranks at Besiktas and signed a new deal in January keeping him at the Turkish club until 2028.

Kilicsoy, who can play on the left wing and through the middle broke into the Besiktas side last season and has made 44 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals.

The teenager is already a full Turkey international, but has yet to score in his three appearances for the national team.

Villa already have a young striker on their books in Jhon Duran and maybe their reported offer for Kilicsoy coincided with them thinking they would lose the Colombian who was linked with both Chelsea and West Ham this summer.

Emery already has a plethora of attacking options to choose from, so it will be interesting to see if Villa choose to reignite their interest in Kilicsoy, who is clearly a talent and seemingly has the capabilities to play at a higher level.