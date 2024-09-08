Commentator confirms Aston Villa offer to sign 12-goal winger this summer

Aston Villa were reportedly keen on signing the Turkish winger Semih Kilicsoy during the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old is highly rated across Europe and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could have been a quality long-term investment for the West Midlands club and the Premier League side failed with an offer to sign him.

According to commentator Sinan Engin via Aslinda, the West Midlands club submitted an offer of around €15 million to sign the highly-rated winger, but Besiktas turned down the offer. It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa decide to return for him in January. They could certainly use a dynamic attacker like Kilicsoy, who is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three.

He will add goals and creativity to the side. Aston Villa will be competing in the UEFA Champions League this season and they could use more quality and depth in the side. The 19-year-old would be a long-term asset for them.

Semih Kilicsoy could fancy Premier League move

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be quite attractive for the player as well. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential. The attacker has already established himself as a key player for Besiktas and he scored 12 goals in all competitions last season. His numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team alongside top class players.

A move to Aston Villa could be the ideal next step for him, and it could help him realise his true potential. Aston Villa will need to improve their squad in the upcoming windows, and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done for the Turkish forward.