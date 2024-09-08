Finance expert Stefan Borson believes it’s likely Arsenal will pay around £6m for Raheem Sterling this season.

Sterling joined the Gunners on a season long loan deal on deadline day from rivals Chelsea after being told he was no longer part of the club’s project.

The 29-year-old was one of several high profile players who were training with Chelsea’s under-21 side, and were it not for his late move to the Emirates the England international faced the prospect of playing no football until January.

Sterling to cost Arsenal around £6m

It’s fair to say Sterling didn’t live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge following his £50m from Manchester City in 2022.

Despite showing glimpses of what he can do, the winger undelivered and was even booed by Chelsea supporters last season.

Sterling still has three years left on his current deal reportedly worth in excess of £300,000 per week, with Chelsea believed to be contributing at least 50% of his wages.

The Blues reportedly won’t receive a loan fee either and have very much just kicked the problem 12 months down the line, but they will likely be grateful to have a portion of Sterling’s huge wages off their books.

Finance expert Borson believes Sterling will end up costing Arsenal around £6m for the season, with the winger in line to make his debut against Tottenham in the North London derby next weekend.

‘”It’s one of those needs-must deals,” he told Football Insider.

“We understand he’s on over £300,000 a week and we know Chelsea will continue to pay the vast majority of that.

“A lot of the numbers that have been talked about are about £100,000 a week that is being paid by Arsenal.

“Overall, you are looking at Arsenal getting a player for maybe £6million for a year and then handing him back to Chelsea as a player who is 30 and will be 31 in December 2025.

“Therefore, you would think there will be limited resale possibilities, it’s real damage limitation from Chelsea.”

Chelsea will be hoping Sterling performs well enough to play himself into the shop window, and hopefully more clubs will be interested in him next summer.