“Very open race” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on Lee Carsley and England manager race

Fabrizio Romano insists there is currently no major update on the England manager’s job, claiming that it’s a very open race to succeed Gareth Southgate.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that it’s a bit too early to know for sure what’s going to happen with current caretaker manager Lee Carsley, even if there were some promising signs from the team in the 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland yesterday.

Carsley has done impressive work with the England Under-21s and has long been talked up as a possible contender to take over from Southgate permanently, but it seems no decision has been made yet.

Romano did not mention other specific names for the moment, with things clearly still at an early stage and open for the time being, with a fairly straightforward win over Ireland perhaps not the kind of game on which to base big decisions like this.

Fabrizio Romano on the England manager situation

“England had a convincing 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland yesterday, with Declan Rice and Jack Grealish scoring the goals,” Romano said.

“Overall I thought it was a very good performance. “Impressed” would probably be a bit too much, as it was a normal game with zero pressure, but still a good performance for sure.

“Declan Rice’s development has been great this year, he’s progressed really well at Arsenal and for sure he’s one of the best midfielders around now. He took his goal well and continues to be a key player for England.

“On Lee Carsley, I still think it’s a very open race for the manager’s job and nothing is decided yet for the permanent job.”

England fans will no doubt be divided on the situation, with some likely to feel Carsley could be ideal as the perfect follow-up to Southgate, while others would surely prefer a big name with more experience.