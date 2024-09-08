PSG have new contract ready for key figure whose current deal is close to expiring

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly have a new contract proposal ready for their manager Luis Enrique as he’s done an impressive job in his time at the Parc des Princes.

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, formerly Twitter, PSG are keen to keep hold of Enrique, whose current contract only runs until summer 2025, meaning there actually isn’t that long for the Ligue 1 giants to resolve the Spanish tactician’s future.

See below for details from Romano as he explains just how keen PSG are to keep on working with Enrique, who has also been heavily involved in the club’s transfers since taking the job in the French capital…

Enrique previously impressed during his time in charge of Barcelona, where he won the treble in the 2014/15 season, while he also did well during a spell as manager of the Spanish national team.

PSG have had a number of underwhelming managers in recent years, but Enrique looks like a really smart appointment, and it’s clear he’d have a lot of interest from other top clubs if he were to leave his current job at the end of his contract.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but one imagines PSG have the resources to give Enrique the kind of new contract that would satisfy him.

PSG won the Ligue 1 title last season and made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League, and it’s the latter that club bosses will really be keen for Enrique to deliver as soon as possible.

That won’t be easy after the blow of losing star player Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, but Enrique’s good work with the team means they actually still look in good shape, even with the departure of such a world class talent up front.

