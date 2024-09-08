Erik ten Hag not the reason new Man United signing made Old Trafford move

New Man United signing Matthijs de Ligt has stated that Erik ten Hag was not the reason he moved to the Premier League as the defender opens up about his decision to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

The centre-back’s career has not gone as many expected after announcing himself to the world during Ajax’s memorable 2018/19 season under the guidance of Ten Hag.

The Dutch coach brought the best out of De Ligt, which has not been seen at both Juventus and Bayern Munich in recent years. This summer, the 25-year-old decided to reunite with his former Ajax boss at Man United but has stated that the 54-year-old is not the only reason he made the move to Manchester.

“Erik ten was is not the only reason I joined Manchester United,” De Ligt told Vandaag Inside via Fabrizio Romano. “We are talking about Manchester United here, one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“There is a lot of pressure because the fans are used to things from the past, now it is up to us.”

Matthijs de Ligt given tough task at Man United

De Ligt was brought to Man United this summer as part of a deal worth €50m with Bayern Munich and has been tasked with strengthening the Red Devils’ defence alongside fellow new man Leny Yoro.

Centre-back has been a problem area for Ten Hag since moving to Old Trafford and although it is early, this season doesn’t look like the one where it will get fixed.

Man United’s defence has looked shaky across their opening three Premier League games and were torn apart last time out against Liverpool. De Ligt has a tough task on his hands if he is to help improve the Manchester club’s backline and his reasons for joining the club must be worth it as the upcoming months will require a lot of hard work.