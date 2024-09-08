Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto has been linked with a move away from the club.

The 20-year-old Italian has impressed since his move to the Championship outfit and he is on the radar of Genoa and Parma, as per Milan Live.

Both Italian clubs are looking to improve their attacking unit and Gnonto would be a long-term addition for them.

However, Leeds will not want to lose a prodigious young talent like him. His departure would be a major blow for the Championship giants.

Leeds will be desperate for promotion to the Premier League this season. They cannot afford to weaken their squad. They will need to hold on to their best players in order to do well this season and finish in the automatic promotion places.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to move to Italy could be tempting from Gnonto. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Leeds came close to securing promotion last season and they will not want to miss out this time around. Missing out on promotion last season resulted in them losing a number of key players to other clubs.

In addition to that, Leeds are one of the biggest clubs in the country and they are expected to compete in the top flight regularly.

It will be interesting to see if they can hold on to the attacker for now.

Wilfried Gnonto linked with January exit

Parma and Genoa want to sign him during the January transfer window. It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official offer to sign the player midway through the season.

Losing a key player in January can be a devastating blow. Leeds will struggle to replace him midway through the season. Clubs will not want to sell top players in the middle of a season.

Leeds must do everything in their power to hold on to their key attacker.