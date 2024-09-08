Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal will assess 24-year-old’s future in 2025

Arsenal will assess the future of Fabio Vieira in 2025 after allowing the midfielder to join FC Porto on loan for the 2024/25 campaign.

The 24-year-old joined the Premier League club from the Portuguese giants during the 2022 summer transfer window as part of a £34m deal but failed to cement a regular starting spot in Mikel Arteta’s team.

The Portuguese talent has been a rotation player across the 49 games he has featured in for the North London outfit so far and Arsenal decided that it would be best if the midfielder went out on loan for the current season to gain more experience in order to try and progress with the Premier League club.

Vieira returned to Porto but there is no option to buy clause in his loan deal, reports Fabrizio Romano. The transfer journalist states that Arsenal want to assess the 24-year-old’s situation in 2025, which is the reason for a buy option not being included.

The Portuguese talent will have to impress massively in Portugal this season as the competition for places in the current Arsenal squad is fierce.