Canadian striker Jonathan David has confirmed he is in talks with Lille over a new contract despite being heavily linked with several Premier League clubs.

David has been a key player for Les Dogues since joining from Gent in 2020, notching 87 goals and 20 assists in 190 appearances across all competitions while lifting Ligue 1 and French Super Cup titles along the way.

The 24-year-old’s form has not gone unnoticed, with Sky Sports reporting over the summer that Premier League quartet Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham United all showed interest.

David has just one year left on his current deal with Lille, which is understood to have further fuelled the intrigue from England.

Jonathan David opens Lille talks despite PL interest

Of course, with the English window now closed, any move for David would have to wait until January.

The current state of affairs would mean clubs are able to discuss terms with David over a free transfer in the summer, or force Lille’s hand to sell for a reduced fee in January rather than lose him for nothing six months later.

But David has now made the surprising revelation that he is discussing a new deal with Lille, probably in an effort by the club to ensure they can land a huge fee for the 55-time Canada international.

“Right now, we’re speaking with (LOSC president) Olivier Letang about a possible extension. We’ll see how that goes,” David — who drew level with Cyle Larin as Canada’s all-time top scorer on 29 goals with his strike in a 2-1 win over the USA — told The Athletic (via Sky Sports).

The striker added: “I’m open to anything. I think obviously the Premier League is regarded as one of the best leagues in the world.

“And for me, it’s not the Premier League or bust. I’m open to anything and every league has its challenges.”