Real Madrid eyeing two big-name managers as Carlo Ancelotti has Saudi offer

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up two big-name candidates to replace Carlo Ancelotti next summer – Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, and former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Although Ancelotti has a contract until 2026 with Real Madrid, it seems there could be a chance that the experienced Italian tactician will leave a little early, as he is expected to have a big offer on the table from a Saudi Pro League club, according to Todo Fichajes.

Alonso played for Real Madrid and enjoyed plenty of success there, so he could undoubtedly be a popular choice for the Spanish giants, especially as he now looks to be forging a terrific career in management as well.

Alonso led Leverkusen to their first ever Bundesliga title win last season, doing so unbeaten, while they also reached the Europa League final and won the domestic cup.

Klopp, meanwhile, is available after leaving Liverpool, and is just the kind of big name Real fans would also surely welcome to the Bernabeu.

Alonso or Klopp to replace Ancelotti?

It might be a bit early for Alonso to be taking a high-pressure job like this, but he also looks very much like becoming one of the elite coaches in the game for the near future, as displayed by his early success with Leverkusen.

Klopp has the trophies and medals at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool to show off, but he perhaps seemed a bit jaded in a difficult end to his time at Anfield last season.

The German tactician will have had a year off by the time it comes for Real to think about replacing Ancelotti, so maybe he’ll be ready by then to get back into top-level management.

It will be interesting to keep an eye on this saga in the months ahead, and one imagines there will surely also be a chance for other managers to come into the frame for the job.