3/10 performance: Leeds man slammed by national media

Leeds United attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson was singled out for criticism by the American press after the USMNT were dealt a surprise 2-1 defeat by rivals Canada.

Aaronson has been in fine form at Elland Road so far this season, providing some spark in Daniel Farke’s side after clearly benefiting from last season’s loan spell at Union Berlin.

The 23-year-old was not at his best for his national side last night, however, getting just a 3/10 with Soccer America.

That was his worst rating, but he didn’t fare a great deal better elsewhere, with NBC Sport giving him just a 4.5/10.

Aaronson will need to do better if he is to stay a regular part of the national side, while Leeds fans will also hope this doesn’t negatively impact his club form.

LUFC will be one of the favourites to win promotion this season after narrowly missing out last term, and keeping players like Aaronson fit and in form will surely be key to going up.