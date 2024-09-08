Leeds United are set for a major boost following the international break with the returns of Daniel James and Patrick Bamford.

James scored in Leeds’ 2-0 win over Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday at the end of August but sat out their last match against Hull City — with United winning by the same scoreline in his absence.

Bamford, meanwhile, suffered from various fitness issues throughout pre-season and has been restricted to just 22 minutes across two substitute appearances in the Championship this season — missing the Sheffield Wednesday and Hull games.

Leeds United set for double fitness boost

Leeds have looked much improved in recent weeks, taking seven points from their last three games without conceding a goal. That comes after the Whites drew their first Championship game of the season 3-3 at home to Portsmouth before being thrashed 3-0 at Elland Road by Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup.

Up next is a home clash with fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

While it’ll be a challenging fixture, Leeds are unbeaten in their last five matches against the Clarets across all competitions.

And their hopes of another important victory will be boosted by the return of both James and Bamford.

James missed the international break with Wales due to a knock. However, Leeds Live

have reported that both he and Bamford will at the very least be fit enough to make the bench this coming weekend.

Bamford would be unlikely to start even if he were fully fit but can provide a change of approach from the bench, while James’ pace and threat in the final third will prove a valuable weapon for Daniel Farke.