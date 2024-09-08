One of the main reasons Leny Yoro decided to join Manchester United over Real Madrid was because of the money on offer according to Spanish publication Marca.

Yoro was highly sort after this summer with United, Liverpool and Madrid all interested in signing the teenage centre back.

Despite facing stiff competition from Los Blancos, United were able to complete a deal for the Frenchman worth £52m, with Yoro signing a five year deal at Old Trafford.

Why Yoro chose United over Madrid

Madrid were in the market for a centre back this summer and had identified Yoro as a player they wanted, with the Spanish capital reportedly the defender’s preferred destination.

However, Yoro ended up chosing United over the Spanish champions and Marca have reported one of the main reasons behind the move was money.

The report states that Madrid offered Yoro €2.5m per season, whilst United blew that out of the water by offering €9.5m.

Unfortunately for Yoro his career at United hasn’t got off to the best start as the youngster picked up a foot injury against Arsenal in pre-season, which is set to sideline him for around three months.

It means United fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see the teenager make his competitive debut for the Red Devils.

Yoro wasn’t the only defender to arrive at United this summer with Matthijs De Ligt, a player Erik ten Hag knows well arriving from Bayern Munich.

United signed three new defenders in the window and will be hoping their new look backline is up to the task this season.

Whilst Yoro will likely play it’s unclear whether he will become an automatic starter under Ten Hag given the defensive options the Dutchman has available to him.

United would have had the present in mind when they decided to sign Yoro, but it’s likely their eye was also firmly on the future and if all goes to plan the teenager should spend the prime years of his career at the club.