28-year-old Bundesliga star very interested in replacing Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

The 2024/25 campaign could be the last Mohamed Salah spends at Liverpool and the Reds could make a move for Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane next summer to replace the Egyptian superstar.

The Reds winger is out of contract at Anfield in 2025 and there is a lot of speculation around his future.

Many expect the 32-year-old to complete a move to Saudi Arabia in 2025 after being the subject of a £150m proposal from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad in 2023. The Middle Eastern outfit never made an attempt this summer as they could possibly be waiting to pick the winger up for free in 2025.

Liverpool signed Federico Chiesa from Juventus during the latest transfer window to add to their right-wing options but should Salah leave, the Merseyside club could bring in Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane as his replacement.

According to Todofichajes, the Reds have the German star on their list as the 28-year-old is not expected to renew his current deal with the Bundesliga giants.

Like Salah, Sane is out of contract in 2025 and from a financial point of view, it is a transfer that makes sense for the Reds.

Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane is interested in Liverpool move

Bayern Munich plan to offer Sane a new deal during the current season but the winger has no intention of signing it, states Todofichajes.

The report says that the German star is very interested in a move to Liverpool as he wants to try his hand in the Premier League again having spent four years at Man City. The 28-year-old featured in 135 games for the Manchester club, scoring 39 goals alongside 43 assists.

Should Liverpool decide to make a move for Sane next summer, they will face competition from Saudi Arabian clubs, who are willing to offer the player a higher salary.

The Germany international is believed to want to remain in Europe for a few more years but it remains to be seen how persuasive Saudi Pro League clubs can be.