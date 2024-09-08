Fabrizio Romano provides Liverpool fans with news they wanted to hear

The injury suffered by Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister while playing for Argentina is believed to not be serious or worrying as the midfielder is expected to be in the squad for the Copa America winners’ next match.

Mac Allister featured for Argentina in their 3-0 win over Chile on Thursday night with the 25-year-old opening the scoring for Lionel Scaloni’s men. However, not everything went to plan for the Liverpool talent as the Argentine picked up an abductor injury.

According to the reliable Gaston Edul, the World Cup winner had some discomfort in his abductor and will train separately from the rest of the Argentina squad until Tuesday in order to be ready for their next match against Colombia.

There would have been concern from Liverpool fans about the condition of their player but according to Fabrizio Romano, Mac Allister’s injury is not serious or worrying and is expected to be fit for the Colombia game on Tuesday.

How many minutes the midfielder will receive is unknown but he is expected to play some part in the match as Argentina look to extend their lead at the top of their World Cup qualifying table.

Alexis Mac Allister is set to be ready for Liverpool’s return

Liverpool will hope that Mac Allister gets through the Colombia game without any issues as the Reds return to action next Saturday against Nottingham Forest.

The 25-year-old has been a key part of Arne Slot’s good start to life at the Reds having featured in every game so far. Mac Allister is expected to line up against Forest following this latest update, which comes as great news for fans of the Merseyside club.