Liverpool star draws comparison to AC Milan and Juventus legend Andrea Pirlo

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has been compared to Italy icon Andrea Pirlo by club legend John Barnes.

Gravenberch was Jurgen Klopp’s final signing as Liverpool manager, arriving from Bayern Munich for £34.2m (per Sky Sports) at the end of the 2023 summer transfer window.

However, the 13-time Netherlands international struggled to make an impact right away at Anfield, starting just 12 Premier League games and completing 90 minutes once.

But Gravenberch has looked rejuvenated at the start of this season under new manager Arne Slot, who has used the 22-year-old in a No.6 role; quite the contrast from the box-to-box function he’s been known for in the past.

Gravenberch is second only to Virgil van Dijk among Liverpool players for passes completed in the Premier League so far this season, while he’s only behind Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szobszlai for final-third passes completed.

The former Ajax star has been so impressive that he’s been recalled to the Netherlands national team and drawn comparisons to Patrick Vieira by ex-Reds defender Jamie Carragher.

Liverpool star Gravenberch compared to Pirlo

Vieira isn’t the only midfield legend Gravenberch is being likened to right now.

Former Liverpool winger Barnes believes Slot’s use of Gravenberch as a No.6 is similar to how Pirlo mastered that position despite not being known for his defensive exploits.

“Playing Ryan Gravenberch as a No.6 is a bit like playing Pirlo in a No.6. A different type of player but more attacking, more comfortable on the ball rather than a hard-working, difficult, strong defensive midfield player,” Barnes told The Rest Is Football.