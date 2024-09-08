Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has attracted a lot of attention with his performances in the Premier League this past season.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined the London club from Blackburn Rovers in January and he has established himself as a key player for the club. According to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool are keen on signing the midfielder at the end of the season and they could look to make a move for him in January.

Liverpool are hoping to sign a quality defensive midfielder after failing to sign Martin Zubimendi during the summer window. Wharton is reportedly on their radar and they will face competition from Premier League champions Manchester City.

According to Daily Mail, Manchester City want to sign the 20-year-old England international as an alternative to Rodri. The Spanish international has been linked with a move back to La Liga and Manchester City are drawing up contingency plans. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool or Manchester City decide to come forward with an offer to sign the player.

Adam Wharton would improve both teams

The 20-year-old is a prodigious talent with a bright future and he could develop into one of the best midfielders in the league with the right guidance. Both Liverpool and Manchester City need more depth in the middle of the park and he would be the ideal long-term investment for them.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can win the race for his signature. They will need to find a quality alternative to Wataru Endo, if they want to compete at the highest level. While the Japanese international has done reasonably well since joining the club, Liverpool need an upgrade on him in order to match up to the European elite. Wharton has all the attributes to develop into a key player for the Reds, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.