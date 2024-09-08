Liverpool icon Luis Suarez has offered current star Darwin Nunez advice after he was hit with a five match ban following ugly scenes at this summer’s Copa America.

Instead of linking up with Uruguay Nunez has remained with Liverpool and that extra time on the training ground could really help the 25-year-old break into Arne Slot’s team.

Nunez has yet to start for the Reds this season and has been limited to two substitute appearances so far this season.

Suarez offers Nunez advice

Suarez recently announced his retirement from international football, but Nunez will have to wait until his ban is up before he becomes the main man for Uruguay.

The former Liverpool star, who is no stranger to controversy himself had some words of advice for Nunez following his ban and told him he has to “get up and continue to show the kind of player he is.”

“I already spoke with Darwin when he was sanctioned in England,” Suarez said.

“Sometimes people enjoy it more when you are on the ground and fall, but people feel more pain when you get back up.

“And that is what he has to do, get up and continue to show the kind of player he is.

“That is where you see the great players and the mental strength he has to have to show those people that they like to see him on the ground.”

It’s a huge season for Nunez as he begins his third season at Anfield following his big money move from Portuguese giants Benfica.

Despite showing glimpses of what he can do it’s yet to all come together for the Uruguayan at Anfield.

The striker has scored 33 goals and provided 17 assists in 98 appearances for the club, but it feels like this season could be make or break for the former Benfica man given the amount of attacking talent Liverpool have at their disposal.