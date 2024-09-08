Liverpool ready to pull out all stops to sort out the long-term future of 101-cap Int’l

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is nearing the end of his contract at the club and there have been rumours of a potential contract extension.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League side are doing everything in their power to tie him down to a new deal. They will sit down with the player and his representatives soon to discuss a new contract and it remains to be seen whether all parties can come to an agreement.

The 101-cap Egyptian international will be a free agent in 2025 and he is on the radar of Saudi Arabian clubs.

The report states that the player will demand a bumper new contract and it remains to be seen whether the club hierarchy is willing to break the bank for him. Even though he is in his 30s, he is performing at a world-class level and he has been an indispensable asset for the club. Salah is one of the best players in the world and he is fit enough to operate at this level for a few more seasons.

Mo Salah open to Liverpool renewal

The report from Football Insider claims that both parties are keen to secure an agreement soon, and that will certainly come as a major boost for Liverpool.

The attacker has started the current season in impressive form, scoring three goals in three matches. He will look to guide Liverpool to trophies this season and sort out his long-term future at the club as well.

Liverpool will hope to match up to the European elite on a consistent basis, and they must hold onto their best players in order for that to happen. Keeping the Egyptian at the club should be one of their priorities.