Video: Liverpool youngster continues to impress with another England goal

England men’s under-18s were in action against France on Sunday and the match saw Liverpool youngster Trey Nyoni get on the scoresheet once again. 

The 17-year-old impressed during the Reds’ pre-season preparations and has caught the eye of new boss Arne Slot. The Premier League giants have high hopes for his future and the Englishman is also performing on the international stage.

Nyoni scored in England’s under-18s’ 2-2 draw with Portugal on Wednesday and the Reds star has found the net again against France just days later.

The 17-year-old impressively fired in a second-half goal before it was cancelled out by a quickfire equaliser from Enzo Molebe as the match ended 1-1.

